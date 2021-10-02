Elrond Tops One Day Trading Volume of $286.66 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Elrond has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $4.92 billion and approximately $286.66 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $251.96 or 0.00530192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00139637 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003640 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00016338 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00039276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00012395 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,494,100 coins and its circulating supply is 19,525,846 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.