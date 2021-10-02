Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.0659 on Major Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $19,621.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,129,067 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

