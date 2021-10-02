Emmerson (LON:EML) Shares Down 1.9%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML) fell 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07). 8,483,553 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 2,891,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.20 ($0.07).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Emmerson alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £42.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.71.

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.