Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$54.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 989,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after acquiring an additional 549,870 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

