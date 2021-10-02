Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $140.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $140.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.84. Endava has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $143.50.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endava will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Endava by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,311,000 after buying an additional 938,800 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Endava by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after buying an additional 631,247 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Endava by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,481,000 after buying an additional 349,945 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 852,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,223,000 after buying an additional 343,560 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,327,000 after buying an additional 258,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

