Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

EXK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

Shares of EXK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. 1,640,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,123. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $693.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 9.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 16.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

