Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Up 120.0% in September

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELEZY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Endesa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Endesa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. 3,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,062. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. Endesa has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $15.95.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

