Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €7.70 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €7.70 ($9.06) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ENEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €9.23 ($10.86).

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

