Enel’s (ENLAY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENLAY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enel in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of ENLAY stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.58. Enel has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4349 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Enel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

