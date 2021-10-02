Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$17.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ERF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.03.

ERF opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 3.24. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

