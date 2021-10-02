Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.38.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,726 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,967 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $155.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.38, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.16 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.14.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.