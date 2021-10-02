Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,855,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,084. Entergy has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.49 and its 200 day moving average is $105.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Entergy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265,537 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 620,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35,359 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Entergy by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

