Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,571 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,205,000 after buying an additional 18,511,721 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,525 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,970,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,429,000 after purchasing an additional 772,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,834,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,820,000 after acquiring an additional 131,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,147,000 after acquiring an additional 207,138 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BNS opened at $62.18 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average is $63.55.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

