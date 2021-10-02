Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 621 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,319 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after purchasing an additional 493,931 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 440,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 89.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 708,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 333,737 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $5,823,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLL. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $709.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.89. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

