Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $334,000 Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Terex by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.06.

NYSE:TEX opened at $43.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

