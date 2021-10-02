Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 933 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Alphatec by 103.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $129,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 43.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $142,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312 in the last ninety days. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. The business had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. Research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

