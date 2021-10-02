Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,695 Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 532.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 142.3% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 27.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 17.9% in the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRESY opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

