Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Equifax by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Equifax by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Equifax by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist increased their target price on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.35.

NYSE EFX opened at $256.31 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $279.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

