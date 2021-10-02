Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

