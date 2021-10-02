Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Major Shareholder Pallieres Bertrand Des Sells 1,844,259 Shares

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) major shareholder Pallieres Bertrand Des sold 1,844,259 shares of Equus Total Return stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $4,426,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE EQS opened at $2.24 on Friday. Equus Total Return, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The investment management company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 3,865.41%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Equus Total Return from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Equus Total Return during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equus Total Return during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Equus Total Return by 354.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares during the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equus Total Return

Equus Total Return, Inc (the Fund) is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to the Company’s stockholders in the form of current investment income and long-term capital gains by investing in the debt and equity securities of small and middle market capitalization companies that are generally not publicly traded at the time of its investment.

