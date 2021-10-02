Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,515 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 37.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,308,000 after acquiring an additional 362,549 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,126,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,430,000 after acquiring an additional 98,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

UFPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

