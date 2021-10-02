Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 48,946 Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,946 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.42% of Shore Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 104,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

SHBI stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $207.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.02. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.