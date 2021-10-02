Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 177,332 MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 177,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.36% of MediciNova as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in MediciNova by 125.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. MediciNova, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

