Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 19,600 Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,466.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,092.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IRDM shares. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -399.96 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

