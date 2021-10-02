Ergoteles LLC Invests $772,000 in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 197,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OVID has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

