Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 114,479 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.