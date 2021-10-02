Ero Copper Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn $3.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.99. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ERO. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$33.50 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.40.

TSE:ERO opened at C$22.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.95. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$17.24 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.70.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$148.31 million during the quarter.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

