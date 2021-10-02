Esken (LON:ESKN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN)’s stock price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.82 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.18 ($0.19). 2,237,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,638,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.86 ($0.19).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Esken in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.88, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

