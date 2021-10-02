Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Etsy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,682,902,000 after buying an additional 109,840 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Etsy by 84.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,373,000 after purchasing an additional 216,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,054,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,048,000 after buying an additional 54,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,991,000 after acquiring an additional 216,855 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $204.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.45. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $113,345.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $229,049.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,247 shares of company stock worth $12,704,506 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

