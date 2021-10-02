EventChain Market Cap Reaches $463,943.24 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $463,943.24 and $25,274.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EventChain has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,407.74 or 0.44503517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00057100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00118028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.22 or 0.00227060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

