Everex Price Tops $0.61 on Exchanges (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Everex has a total market capitalization of $13.95 million and $227,543.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everex has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00055048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.39 or 0.00235790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00114843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00012941 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

EVX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars.

