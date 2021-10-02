Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.81.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Evolution Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 93.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 214.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 80.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 139,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 3.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,414,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

