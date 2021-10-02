ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $138.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXLS. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $126.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.47. ExlService has a twelve month low of $64.22 and a twelve month high of $128.27.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.79 per share, for a total transaction of $271,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,897.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in ExlService by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in ExlService by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ExlService by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

