Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $133.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of EXPO opened at $114.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $120.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $654,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Exponent by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its stake in Exponent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

