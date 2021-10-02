FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.29 Per Share

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.33 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.80.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $394.13 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $400.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,948 shares of company stock worth $10,505,845 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

