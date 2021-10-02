FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $13.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $13.73 for the year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FDS. Bank of America raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.80.

NYSE FDS opened at $394.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.06. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $400.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock worth $10,505,845 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

