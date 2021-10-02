Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although Fastenal’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months, estimates for 2021 earnings have moved up over the past 30 days. Sequential improvement in second-quarter manufacturing and construction demand, which will likely persist through the second half of 2021, along with more focus on virtual platforms will drive growth. Gross margin improved 220 basis points (bps) in second-quarter, given favorable product and customer mix backed by a sharp increase in the mix of fastener sales. Fastenal is well positioned, given best-in-class distributor with a superior growth strategy driven by reaccelerating Onsite and FMI signings. However, inflationary pressures and supply chain-related issues are concerns.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Fastenal stock opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 178,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 578.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 192,636 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,504,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,225,000 after acquiring an additional 81,776 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 548,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

