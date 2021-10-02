FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCIC opened at $1.68 on Friday. FCCC has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11.

Get FCCC alerts:

FCCC (OTCMKTS:FCIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

FCCC, Inc is a shell company, which focuses in searching an appropriate transactions such as a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or other business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. The company was founded on May 6, 1960 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for FCCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.