FDM Group (LON:FDM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,260.93

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,260.93 ($16.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,262 ($16.49). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 1,254 ($16.38), with a volume of 110,781 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on FDM Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,190 ($15.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,260.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,106.10. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 45.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. FDM Group’s payout ratio is 1.68%.

About FDM Group (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

