FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Boosted by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,538 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 2.0% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 980.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after buying an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $228,625,000 after buying an additional 383,348 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 58.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,821,000 after buying an additional 334,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 290.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $96,395,000 after buying an additional 250,579 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $3.24 on Friday, hitting $222.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,033,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.18 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.08.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

