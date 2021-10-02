Financial Analysis: Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) versus Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) and Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Burning Rock Biotech and Enzo Biochem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burning Rock Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Burning Rock Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $39.94, indicating a potential upside of 135.22%. Given Burning Rock Biotech’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Burning Rock Biotech is more favorable than Enzo Biochem.

Volatility and Risk

Burning Rock Biotech has a beta of -2.13, suggesting that its share price is 313% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzo Biochem has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.7% of Burning Rock Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Enzo Biochem shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Enzo Biochem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and Enzo Biochem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burning Rock Biotech $65.89 million 26.94 -$62.41 million ($1.05) -16.17 Enzo Biochem $76.02 million 2.21 -$28.52 million N/A N/A

Enzo Biochem has higher revenue and earnings than Burning Rock Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Burning Rock Biotech and Enzo Biochem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burning Rock Biotech -134.93% -27.95% -24.74% Enzo Biochem 1.14% 5.33% 2.88%

Summary

Enzo Biochem beats Burning Rock Biotech on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples. Its principal products include OncoScreen IO, a pan-cancer test for tissue samples; OncoCompass IO, the corresponding test for liquid biopsy samples; OncoCompass Target, a ctDNA liquid biopsy-based test for NSCLC; ColonCore for assessing microsatellite loci related to MSI status and detecting mutations in genes associated with gastrointestinal cancers; and OncoScreen ParpMatch and OncoCompass ParpMatch to target critical genes associated with homologous recombination deficiency. The company also offers LungCore for lung cancer, ProstrateCore for prostrate cancer, BreastCore for breast cancer, LymphPlasma for lymphomas, and ThyroCare for thyroid cancer. In addition, it has development and commercialization agreement with Myriad Genetics, Inc. to in-license Myriad myChoice tumor testing in China; and licensing agreement with Oncocyte Corporation to in-license DetermaRx, a risk stratification test for early stage lung cancer patients in China. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has collaborations on clinical trials and research studies with AstraZeneca, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Sino Biopharm, CStone and BeiGene. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of technology solutions and platforms to clinical laboratories, specialty clinics and researchers and physicians globally. It operates through the following segments: Enzo Clinical Laboratory Services, Enzo Life Sciences Products, and Enzo Therapeutics. The Enzo Clinical Laboratory Services segment includes clinical reference laboratory providing a wide range of clinical services to physicians, medical centers, other clinical labs and pharmaceutical companies. The Enzo Life Sciences Products segment manufactures, develops and markets products and tools for clinical research, drug development and bioscience research customers worldwide. The Enzo Therapeutics segment develops multiple novel approaches in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic and metabolic diseases, many of which are derived from the pioneering work of Enzo Life Sciences. The company was founded by Elazar Rabbani, Barry W. Weiner and Shahram K. Rabbani in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

