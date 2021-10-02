Financial Analysis: Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) and GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ)

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) and GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Elekta AB (publ) and GeneLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elekta AB (publ) 9.14% 15.80% 4.97% GeneLink N/A N/A N/A

Elekta AB (publ) has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneLink has a beta of -1.41, suggesting that its share price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elekta AB (publ) and GeneLink’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elekta AB (publ) $1.57 billion 2.60 $143.46 million $0.38 29.20 GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elekta AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than GeneLink.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Elekta AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of GeneLink shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Elekta AB (publ) and GeneLink, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elekta AB (publ) 2 0 2 0 2.00 GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Elekta AB (publ) beats GeneLink on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Lars Leksell and Laurent Leksell in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About GeneLink

GeneLink, Inc. engages in the development of genetics-based assessment products for pharmaceutical applications and DNA storage purpose. It also offers genetically-based nutritional supplements. The company was founded by Robert P. Ricciardi on September 21, 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

