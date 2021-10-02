Financial Analysis: GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) vs. Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD)

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech 44.02% N/A -88.15% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Charlie’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $11.41 million 0.49 $12.34 million N/A N/A Charlie’s $16.69 million 2.07 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

GLG Life Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charlie’s.

Risk & Volatility

GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, indicating that its stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GLG Life Tech and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Charlie’s beats GLG Life Tech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corp engages in the agricultural and commercial development of zero-calorie natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia, monk fruit, and Red M Gold. It specializes in the growing, refining, and production of extracts for distribution to the food and beverage industry. The company was founded on June 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

