Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Short Interest Update

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of FNWD stock remained flat at $$41.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56. Finward Bancorp has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $46.00.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.33%.

