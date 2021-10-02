First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $698.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will announce $698.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $763.05 million and the lowest is $649.79 million. First Solar reported sales of $927.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,149. First Solar has a 1-year low of $66.71 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.71.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $48,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,772 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.2% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at $17,641,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at $13,187,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Solar by 150.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 153.8% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 449,860 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 272,634 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

