First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Up 657.2% in September

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, an increase of 657.2% from the August 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 100.2% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 29,921 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 158.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 31,133 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 58,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 38,752 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,162. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.