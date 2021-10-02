First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NYSEARCA:LEGR) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NYSEARCA:LEGR)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.17 and last traded at $42.19. 6,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 21,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12.

