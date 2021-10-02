First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Update

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the August 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FPL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.65. 76,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,009. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%.
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
See Also: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.