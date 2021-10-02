First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Update

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the August 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FPL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.65. 76,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,009. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,459,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 56,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

