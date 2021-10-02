Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post $70.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.50 million and the lowest is $70.30 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $52.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $285.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.50 million to $287.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $382.46 million, with estimates ranging from $379.89 million to $385.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

FVRR opened at $184.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -167.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $336.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,803,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

