Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Takes Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Futu by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Futu by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FUTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $90.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.23. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.93.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

